A conservative Latino group affiliated with Americans for Prosperity is telling Spanish speakers to beware of proposed fees on gasoline.
The Colorado General Assembly is believed to be drafting a proposal for a fee, which lawmakers can approve, or a tax that would have to be approved by Colorado voters. Democrats, who hold majorities in the state House and Senate, have been mum on what they might do.
The LIBRE Initiative Colorado said Thursday afternoon it will air ads on the state's Spanish language radio stations encouraging voters to oppose gas fees.
You can hear the ad by clicking here.
The federal stimulus signed Thursday is expected to steer $700 million in the Colorado transportation projects, but Gov. Jared Polis' 10-year plan calls for an additional $500 million a year.
“The Latino community in Colorado is hurting," Angel Merlos, LIBRE Colorado’s coalitions director, said in a statement. "Because of COVID-19, many Latinos are financial insecurity. The last thing Latinos in the state need is to have to pay more every time they fill up their cars to get to work and get around in the state.
"This proposed gas fee is also an insult to everyone who voted against Proposition 117 last fall — a measure that made clear that Coloradans want a say before we have to pay more in fees and taxes."
