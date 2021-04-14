The cost of community college will remain the same in Colorado, after the state system's governing board voted Wednesday to keep tuition flat the upcoming school year.
In a statement, the Colorado Community College System said the decision was made in the face of rising costs and declining enrollment.
“The pandemic has hit our students particularly hard,” Joe Garcia, chancellor (and the state's former lieutenant governor), said in a statement. “Our state board, recognizing that we cannot ask our students and their families to shoulder a greater share of the burden during these difficult times, made the wise but difficult decision to freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year. Our colleges are the most affordable, accessible options to obtain a high-quality education and workforce training — and we intend to keep it that way.”
The State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education oversees the 13 schools in the system.
Garcia said students could thank Gov. Jared Polis and the legislature's Joint Budget Committee for providing more state money to higher education this year, especially resources, such as community colleges, that directly benefit first-generation and minority students, the people hurt most by the pandemic.
“While our needs remain substantial and fall enrollments are far from certain, we are grateful for the state’s demonstrated commitment to higher education quality, access, and affordability,” Garcia stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.