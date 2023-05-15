Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough hit the airwaves late Sunday with a new TV ad as ballots are set to go out to voters for next month's runoff election.
Brough, a former CEO of the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, is facing former state Sen. Mike Johnston in the June 6 runoff.
Set to air on broadcast and cable stations, the brisk 30-second spot features Brough describing what sets her apart — including potentially becoming the first woman elected as Denver mayor — as she strides through a bustling office, waving to prominent endorsers.
Saying that she's never run for office before, Brough notes that she ran the city as chief of staff for former Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper and nods to a group of Denver police officers, former Gov. Bill Ritter, former Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state Rep. Wilma Webb.
"They all know that this time, the most qualified man for the job is a woman," she says, adding, "That's me."
Brough also gets in an implied dig at Johnston in the ad, declaring that "far-fetched, empty promises won't solve our problems," adding, "I'll never promise something I can't deliver."
In a release, Brough's campaign pointed to recent reporting that questioned whether Johnston's plan to address homelessness is realistic.
Brough's campaign told Colorado Politics it's made a "low six-figure buy" to run the ad for the first week.
Ballots go in the mail starting on Monday, marking a shift in the election to pick a successor to term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock.
A super PAC supporting Johnston called Advancing Denver was first to hit TVs during the runoff, spending more than $500,000 on an ad that began airing a week ago.
