A male suspect has been taken into custody for a stabbing that occurred in the early morning at the 2400 block of North Niagara Street.
Because the suspect in custody is a juvenile, the Denver Police has not released any additional information at this time. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
