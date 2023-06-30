With 17 days left until his inauguration, Denver's next mayor has begun accepting applications for his administration.

Job listings for 25 positions on Mayor-elect Mike Johnston's administration were posted on the city website Friday. The positions include chief of staff, chief operating officer, chief financial officer, senior advisor for homelessness resolution, and executive directors for 13 city departments.

“To make Denver the best city in America, we are building a diverse team of thoughtful, dedicated, and transformative individuals,” Johnston said. “I’m thrilled to announce that job postings for some of our most critical leadership positions are officially open, and I look forward to building the team of leaders who will make Denver a more prosperous, more equitable, and more vibrant city.”

In a release, Johnston's team said this is an open application process. Johnston's 28 transition committees will also help source applicants for key roles and use public feedback to guide candidate selections.

One of the 25 job listings — for chief of staff — specifies that a preferred candidate has already been identified.

Chief of staff is considered the most important role in the mayor's administration, serving as an advisor, overseeing daily operations, facilitating communications between city departments and generally implementing the mayor’s agenda. The position comes with a salary of $179,301 to $289,512, according to the listing.

The mayor's administration will consist of 64 key appointments. Applications for some of the other 39 positions will be posted as they become available, according to Johnston's team.

Johnston is seeking candidates with a commitment to public service, leadership experience and a deep understanding of Denver, his website says. Candidates with diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences are especially encouraged to apply.

"Together, let’s work towards building a city that celebrates its diversity, nurtures innovation, and provides equal opportunities for all," the website says.

Johnston is scheduled to take office on July 17.