If the votes had gone another way two years ago, Colorado would have a Republican first lady who, today, is no longer a Republican.

Jenna Stapleton, the wife of 2018 gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton, told Colorado Politics on Wednesday that she's going unaffiliated.

The Capitol riots last week, spurred on by President Trump, crossed a line that left her out.

"Once I heard, 'Hang Pence,' I was done," she said Wednesday.

Her husband said in 2018 that he would campaign with the president if he came to Colorado, but Trump never showed up.

Walker Stapleton plans to remain a Republican, his wife said.

She's had issues with Donald Trump for awhile, like other members of the Bush family. Walker Stapleton is a cousin to the presidential clan.

"I also believe the election was fair, and as citizens and patriots we should accept that," she said in a text exchange. "However, if people want to protest and complain about what they think is an unfair election peacefully, that’s their right.

"But, once calls to violence occur and vandalism and unlawful entry and illegal firearm possession and especially death, it’s illegal conduct I don’t want to be associated with."

Jenna Stapleton said Wednesday she initially backed Jeb Bush in the Republican presidential primary for the 2016 race and ultimately voted for Hillary Clinton over Trump.

She's also a political and familial admirer of George W. Bush, who said last year he would not support Trump's reelection and did not participate in the Republican National Convention.

After the November election, as Trump still proclaimed himself the winner, Bush released a statement congratulating Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," the former president stated. "The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can."

He said Trump supporters "will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government."

