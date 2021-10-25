The friendly face of a familiar former Coloradan is set to lead a new effort to communicate innovations and ideas across state lines.
Jeff Wasden is the president and CEO set to launch State Business Executives. He was the president of the Colorado Business Roundtable before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2019. He led the at the Colorado executives' coalition for six years.
Wasden was succeeded by Debbie Brown.
"State Business Executives brings together some of the nation’s premier executives from multiple sectors to foster, cultivate, and sustain an optimal business climate, drive business prosperity and advance a strong national economy,” Wasden said in a statement.
The SBE is expected to bring together a diverse coalition of executives from a diverse set of associations to improve the U.S. business climate for both workers and employers, while boosting overall global competitiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.