An Aurora man who threatened to shoot Gov. Jared Polis pleaded guilty to retaliation charges on Monday and was sentenced to four years of probation.

Jeromie Rose, 42, admitted to leaving two voicemails on Polis' front desk line on June 20, threatening the governor's life.

In the voicemails, Rose said, "I'm gonna f------ fire a whole bunch of rounds right in your f------ head, right in your f------ house. And then you'll see, then you'll understand," according to an arrest affidavit.

Rose said he left the voicemails for Polis because he no longer qualified for food stamps, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Rose also pleaded guilty to threatening an Adams County prosecutor. The release said that on March 12, Rose left a voicemail at the Adams County District Attorney's Office for the prosecutor, saying, "If I ever see him again, I probably will beat the hell out of him, if not kill him."

Rose pleaded guilty on Monday to two felony charges: retaliation against an elected official and retaliation against a prosecutor.

He was sentenced to two concurrent four-year sentences of probation. Rose must also undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with mental health treatment.

"Public service is an honor that comes with certain sacrifices, but personal safety is not one of them,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason. “The defendant’s actions here were not only outrageous, they were dangerous and they were criminal. Threatening violence against a public official fundamentally undermines the social fabric of society.”

Rose has a history of making these kinds of threats. He was convicted of harassment for threatening to kill Northglenn police officers in 2017, KDVR reported.