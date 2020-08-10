Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has appointed James Fisher to deputy city attorney.
Fisher, formerly the chief of staff and deputy manager of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, will replace Michael J. Hyman, who recently became the town attorney in Castle Rock.
“James is a well-respected leader and attorney who brings 20 years of experience in all levels of government as well as private practice in such areas as employment and labor law, education law, civil rights, and public projects,” Hancock said in a statement Friday. “As Deputy City Attorney, James will support Denver City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson in managing one of the largest, most well-respected public law offices in Colorado. We look to leverage his breadth and depth of experience in this new role for James at the City.”
As Bronson’s right hand, Fisher will oversee the daily operations of more than a hundred attorneys and a hundred staff who provide legal services for the mayor’s office, the Denver City Council, as well as every city agency, board and commission, as required by the city’s charter.
“We are in an unprecedented and challenging time in our city,” Bronson said in a statement. “We need creative thinkers, problem solvers and drivers of change – James has shown himself to be just that kind of leader.”
Fisher, who will step into his new role in mid-September, joined the city’s transportation department, formerly called the Denver Public Works Department, in 2018. Prior to that role, he worked in Washington, D.C., as a labor and employment attorney for the American Federation of Government Employees. He also worked as an associate general counsel at the Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, as a senior associate at the Thatcher Law Firm in Maryland and in other roles at the District of Columbia Public Schools.
“It is a tremendous honor for me to serve the residents of the City and County of Denver in this role. Mayor Hancock and City Attorney Bronson have set a standard of excellence for the City Attorney’s Office and its outstanding legal professionals that I fully intend to uphold,” Fisher said in a statement Friday. “My background, breadth of experience and prior service with DOTI leave me well suited to help lead the City Attorney’s Office and I will hit the ground running.”
