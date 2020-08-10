The investigation is still underway over an incident where Denver Public Schools director Tay Anderson was briefly hospitalized after a scuffle with police during the dispersal of a large homeless encampment across from the state Capitol on July 29.
Anderson was one of many who confronted officials blocking a gate that had been stood up to protect cleanup efforts. It was during this standoff between police and the group in front of the gate that Anderson appears to have been pushed to the ground.
The cleanup was a joint operation between the Colorado State Patrol, Denver Homeless Outreach and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment due to “unsafe and unhealthy” conditions at the site. The Denver Police Department was also present to protect staff.
Denver Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson told reporters that it was “unclear so far” as to whether Anderson was “indeed shoved by a police officer” or fell, but noted that the investigation was underway. He also provided access to security camera footage of the incident.
After Robinson’s remarks, Anderson tweeted that he was “disappointed” by the characterization of the incident as a “fall” rather than an assault, as he described it.
“I was shoved and videos have shown this,” he wrote in July. Anderson did not immediately reply to an email from Colorado Politics.
A spokesperson with the Department of Safety commented that the investigation is still underway and had no updates or new information. Robinson stated at the time of the incident that anyone who used improper use of force “will be held accountable.”
