A supporter holds up a sign calling on Latinos to vote for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff during a rally for Ossoff and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Casto in Lilburn, Ga., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The rally was part of an effort to register and mobilize voters in Georgia's growing Latino population for the two Democratic candidates in the Georgia's twin Jan. 5 Senate runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.