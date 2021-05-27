For most of us, a college degree was the ticket we needed, allegedly, for something better than those who skipped higher education for a full-time job after high school.

I wasn’t so sure then, and now I’m positive I was wrong back in the 1980s, when fashion and music were awful and so was I. Like everything else, people are a case-by-case self-contained phenomena, but you can play the odds on everything.

People who aren't trained and ready are going to have a harder time fitting into the economy of the very near future. Consider: By 2040, 95% of retail purchases will be made online, Nasdaq predicts. The workforce who would have stocked those shelves and rang up those sales will have to go somewhere else, and they’ll probably need training and focus to get there.

Most of us are smart enough to know electric and self-driving vehicles are on the road ahead, and the internet of things will have an exponential role in how we live and work.

Here’s the bad news: Smart technology could replace 85 million U.S. jobs by 2015. Here’s the good news: Artificial intelligence could create 95 million jobs that are likely to pay better than stocking chinos at The Gap.

A panel of experts convened on this subject in Greenwood Village (and online) last week to discuss the post-pandemic future of education and jobs.

A good-paying job and a traditional college education have an increasingly estranged relationship.

“It’s no longer one and done, you're set for life,” said Mark Kennedy, the soon-to-be-former president of the University of Colorado system. “So we need to have long-term, lifetime learning, and it's not necessarily degrees.”

Apprenticeships and employer-provided skills training is the next big thing, the folks who know about these things said. Like everything else, the education landscape has been roiled by the pandemic. Online learning is the new norm, which makes the cost of a bed on fraternity row even harder to justify.

“We’re facing a cliff of high school students coming out in 2025 that’s going to be providing a hit to higher education that we haven’t seen in a while,” Kennedy said. “If we don’t have 10, 15, 20% of our offerings going to non-degree credentials or lifelong learning, we’re not to be serving our state, and, frankly, we’re not going to have the financial vitality a university needs to have.”

The professional trades employ 180,000 Coloradans today, said Dave Davia, the executive vice president and CEO of the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association. They’ll need 50,000 more in the next seven years alone, he said.

Focus is another bonus of a job-tethered learning: On average, about 27% of college graduates work in their field of study within their first three jobs. In vocational training, it's 97%.

“I have something unique to offer all my apprentices, which is I can start paying you on Day One,” Davia said.

Skilled workers usually go through a training program designed and paid for, except for books, by their employer. They go work each day when they're not taking classes at one of the association's trade center campuses.

“When they graduate from our programs, they're making $70,000 plus or minus.” Davia said. “That’s year one.”

The median first-year earnings for a Coloradan with a bachelor’s degree was about $54,359 last year.

In the process, students escape the crippling burden of college debt.

That equation has no simple or immediate solution, said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System, as well as the former lieutenant governor and executive director of the state Department of Higher Education.

How does Colorado lower the cost of the college experience?

“Have fewer parents of means,” he said.

If you’re looking for a culprit, blame doting, financially blessed mothers and fathers. When they take their kids to visit colleges, the curriculum and professors take a back seat to a lush quad, a climbing wall, a food court cafeteria and a stately library fit for Hogwarts.

Those things cost money. The schools that have them are better positioned to attract more full-paying, well-heeled enrollment and alumni, cash cows thriving universities depend on, Garcia said.

There's a built in, unsolvable problem, however: Parents who can will lose financial reason when it comes to their children.

“If you said to your kid, ‘I want you to go buy a car and, tell you what, pick whatever car you want, we don’t care what you decide,’ ” Garcia said. “Upper middle class parents do pretty much that. If our kid gets into Harvard or Stanford or CU, we go shrug our shoulders and say, ‘Well, we'll pay whatever it takes, because we want you to have that.’ ”

He was teeing up a good point.

“We can reduce costs, but that means delivering more things virtually, that means having less investment in the physical plant,” Garcia said of park-like campuses. “It may mean larger class sizes. But typically (those) students are not making their decision based on cost.

“And if you can't afford that, then you come through community college.”

Garcia added he recently passed a welding course at one of his schools.

“Frankly, you never know,” he said. “A president’s job? They always need welders.”

Davia said he could get him a job.