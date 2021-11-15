Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser greets Desmond Wellington during a rally organized by progressive groups to showcase the state's voting rights July 11, 2021, on the campus of Metropolitan State College in downtown Denver. The rally was staged to remind the country what brought the Major League Baseball All Star Game, which will be played Tuesday in nearby Coors Field, from Atlanta to Denver in the first place — that Colorado's elections are among the most accessible and safe in the nation.