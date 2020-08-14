The Regional Transportation District's I-25 and Broadway station has lost 60 of its 988 parking spaces for a city and county infrastructure project.
The project includes reconstructing Exposition Ave. from Lincoln to Bannock streets, as well as installing new traffic signals on Exposition at Broadway and Lincoln, according to Heather Burke, a spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.
“Exposition west of Broadway is a new road, which will become part of the new access into the station once the larger phase of the project is completed,” Burke said in an email to Colorado Politics. “Given that the road extends through existing parking lots, there is an impact to the number of parking spots available to the property owner to fulfill tenant parking obligations.”
This project also includes the widening of Broadway for half a block south of Exposition to provide wider sidewalks and streetscapes. This work is part of a larger South I-25 and Broadway improvement initiative.
Lisa Trujillo, project outreach manager for RTD, said RTD does not expect the decrease in spaces to affect ridership. She added that before the pandemic, the Park-n-Ride spaces were used heavily, but utilization during the pandemic has been “very low.”
“The PnR has (988) spaces and, historically, was rarely 100% full,” Trujillo said in an email to Colorado Politics. “Additional Park-n-Rides up and down the lines have capacity to absorb displaced demand in the future.”
Trujillo added that this station is also an important bus-to-train transfer site, and riders access it many different ways.
For a second phase of this project, DOTI is planning to redesign the I-25 interchange at Broadway to improve traffic flow; reduce conflicts between drivers, pedestrians and those using public transit; enhance connectivity in the area for bikes and pedestrians; and improve access to and from the RTD Broadway station. This phase of the project is still in the designing phase.
Burke said the first phase of the project, which is currently underway, is estimated to cost $4.9 million, and that the second phase of the project currently has no planned budget, as the design phase will “help us determine the cost of the ramp project.”
The lost parking spaces will be located north of the I-25 overpass for the project. RTD is asking that customers not park in the spaces to avoid potential tickets, fines or towing. Other parking options can be found on the facilities page of the RTD website.
