U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper will be serving up history for breakfast in Colorado Wednesday, as he urges the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to advance a bill to add a former Japanese American incarceration camp in Prowers County to the National Park System.

The hearing on the Amache National Historic Site begins at 10 a.m. in Washington, D.C., which means interested Coloradans can stream it at 8 a.m. in the Rocky Mountain time zone.

You can watch the Senate livestream by clicking here.

The House bill passed in August, where it was introduced by Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Windsor and Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette.

The 10,000-acre site the Granada Relocation Center held 7,310 Japanese Americans between 1942 to 1945, as American anxieties rose during the World War II. People were concentrated in barracks on 640 acres, about 1 square mile, surrounded by barbed wire and watched from guard houses. Residents farmed about 9,000 acres to feed the camp. Granada was one of 10 such camps across the country.

Amache was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, and designated a National Historic landmark in 2005.

Hickenlooper, the former governor, and senior Sen. Michael Bennet are sponsoring the bipartisan bill to "help honor those who were imprisoned by preserving the site’s history and educating future generations," Hickenlooper's office said in a press notice Tuesday evening.

Hickenlooper has lined up two experts to testify Wednesday: