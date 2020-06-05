Although Denver City Council members have called for an investigation into the police department’s response to protesters, none so far have called for the resignation of police Chief Paul Pazen.
“No and no,” was what Councilman Paul Kashmann, who chairs the safety committee and represents District 6 in southeast Denver, told Colorado Politics in an email when asked if he had lost faith in Pazen and/or wanted him to resign.
Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval, who represents District 1 in northwest Denver, said she worked with Pazen while he was the commander of the Denver Police Department’s District 1 Station.
“During that time you could find him at community events, registered neighborhood organization meetings and providing thoughtful leadership based in data,” Sandoval, who also sits on the safety committee, wrote in an email.
“I believe in our Chief and his leadership,” she continued, “and look forward to having an open and honest conversation with him and our Independent Monitor” during one of council’s upcoming safety committees. The date for the meeting has yet to be disclosed.
Earlier this week, Kashmann told Colorado Politics that he asked safety department leadership to come before council in the coming weeks to discuss its use-of-force policies in crowd control situations.
“Reports of excessive use of force and targeting of journalists in recent days are concerning and must be investigated,” he said.
Like Kashmann and Sandoval, Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who represents District 3 in west Denver, still believes in the police department’s leadership.
“Chief Pazen has demonstrated sincere leadership and commitment to community since being appointed Chief of Police just as he did as District 1 Commander,” she told Colorado Politics in an email, “so I currently have confidence that he will continue to step into a responsive and responsible space. I look forward to hearing from him at a future City Council committee meeting.”
For Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who represents District 9 — which includes the neighborhoods of Central Business District, City Park, Elyria-Swansea, Globeville and Union Station — it "wouldn't matter" if Pazen stepped down.
“I never have put my faith in a police state or enforcers of it at any level,” CdeBaca, who does not sit on the safety committee, told Colorado Politics in a text message. “It’s the structure that is the problem. The figurehead is simply that.”
Pazen showed up in downtown Denver to march arm-in-arm with protesters on Monday, the same day police began deescalating its response, which has resulted in significantly more peaceful demonstrations.
Pazen also held a one-hour virtual town hall Wednesday to hear from community members on ways the police department can improve. He pledged to hold the department, including himself, accountable for any excessive force carried out during protests and to reexamine internal policies.
Since protests began May 28, one rookie police officer has been fired after an internal investigation revealed he wrote, “Let’s start a riot” on social media, violating the department’s social media policies and posting content “inconsistent with the values” of DPD. A day later, DPD announced it had launched another investigation into a viral video in which officers shot pepper balls at a vehicle stopped in traffic.
During the Wednesday town hall, Pazen said he would support a bill that would make it illegal for officers to not intervene when excessive force is used by fellow officers.
Safety committee member Council Kevin Flynn, who represents District 2 in southwest Denver, said he trusts Pazen will “follow through with whatever actions need to occur as a result of the police response to the demonstrations, including cooperating with the Independent Monitor's investigation and disciplining officers who acted in violation of our use of force policy.
“I have complete faith that he is the person to lead the department through this process,” he said.
Colorado Politics has requested the positions of all Denver City Council members. This story will be updated with their views as they are provided.
