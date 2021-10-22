The National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights kicked off Friday morning at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, convened by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Led by the two Democratic mayors, the conversation features a slate of Democratic officeholders and activists from across the state and country to set “a national action plan to end gerrymandering, ensure safe access to the ballot, and prevent partisan efforts that diminish voter access, especially in communities of color.”
Hancock is scheduled to moderate a Friday afternoon panel on voter suppression, while Denver city attorney Kristin Bronson will speak on a panel on the legal framing of voting rights Friday morning.
Others at the event include U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, NBA Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Augusta (Georgia) Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia.
Proceedings can be livestreamed by clicking here.
The event is scheduled to run through Saturday afternoon. More information can be found by clicking here.
