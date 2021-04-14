The group seeking to establish a legal representation program through the ballot box for Denver residents facing eviction has concerns about a similar, less far-reaching effort from two city council members.
No Eviction Without Representation Denver is seeking to place an initiated ordinance on the ballot to raise approximately $12 million toward eviction legal defense for all Denver residents. The revenue would flow from a $75 annual tax on landlords for each unit they own.
At the same time, Councilwomen Candi CdeBaca and Amanda Sawyer drafted a separate ordinance intending to provide legal services to residents earning up to 80% of area median income. There is no revenue increase associated with the council draft.
In a statement to Colorado Politics, NEWR Denver disagreed with the income eligibility threshold, arguing it would create an unnecessary "administrative hurdle."
"Creating this extra step to access the program is not addressing a real need and will in turn make it less accessible to those who depend on it the most," the group said.
"Additionally, we have concerns with there being no dedicated funding mechanism proposed for the program. Without a clear source of funding we fear the program’s budget will be at the mercy of City and Mayoral politics," the statement continued.
CdeBaca and Sawyer indicated their draft ordinance would appear before a council committee in early May. Both the council sponsors and the initiated ordinance sponsors cited a need to provide a more equitable legal balance in eviction proceedings, as landlords typically have legal representation while tenants do roughly 1% of the time.
Cities from New York to San Francisco have established a right to counsel for renters facing eviction. NEWR Denver, which grew out of the Denver chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, based its initiated ordinance on a similar measure that Boulder voters approved last year.
