Free audio tours of downtown Denver and Civic Center Park are available for streaming on the website of the Denver Architecture Foundation.
“In telling these stories through an experiential means, DAF seeks to maintain our community’s collective commitment to existing landmarks and to protect the integrity of future landmarks,” said executive director Pauline Herrera.
There are a total of 24 sites covered in the tracks, and people can enjoy the tours on the ground or elsewhere. The tours are titled “Downtown Denver: A Game of City and Empire Builders” and “Civic Center Park: A Speerian Play.”
“Ten acres of land on the hill east of Broadway, Brown's Hill, was donated in 1867 to build the territorial capitol in Denver,” one of the episodes explains. “When Robert W. Speer became mayor in 1904, the land west of the state capitol where you now stand was a jumble of residences, apartment buildings and businesses. Early in Speer’s administration, with the help of the art commission ... Speer launched the civic center project.
“Speer believed connecting the capitol grounds on the east to a civic landscape on the west would ‘do more than anything else to advertise Denver,’” the narration continues.
In August, DAF will also resume limited-capacity walking tours of the mansions of Capitol Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.