The Greeley Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that its chief, Mark Jones, is retiring.

Jones wants to move to Missouri to be closer to his children and grandchildren, according to a press release. His last day will be Sept. 11.

Greeley's interim city manager, Raymond Lee, will name an interim police chief until the city can hire Jones's successor.

Jones has been on the Greeley force for nearly 35 years, rising from officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before becoming chief in 2018, according to his department.

He penned an op-ed in the Greeley Tribune to support his decision, the paper reported Tuesday, quoting from it:

“I want the citizens of Greeley to know this is my choice and that I will forever be grateful for my opportunity to serve you as a police officer and end my career as the Police Chief,” Jones stated. “It has not always been easy, but nothing truly rewarding ever is.”