Ed Perlmutter always knew he wanted to spend his life giving back to Colorado.

As a child in Jefferson County, Perlmutter said he watched his father love and serve their state, inspiring him to do the same. This inspiration carried Perlmutter through his decades-long career as a lawyer, through eight years as a state senator and, most recently, through 16 years representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I think we live in the best place on the planet and our job is to keep it that way,” Perlmutter said. "I wanted to give back as much as I could. I wouldn't live any place else. I'll be here until my last breath.”

After 25 years in elected office, Perlmutter left Congress in January. Perlmutter, 69, was the first member of Colorado’s congressional delegation in decades to step down voluntarily without seeking higher office, saying it was “time to pass the torch” to the next generation of Colorado leaders.

Now, he is being honored with the Public and Community Service Award from Gov. Jared Polis as part of the 2022 Governor’s Citizenship Medals.

“This category wasn’t even close,” Polis said of the award. “There’s nobody, nobody who has given more to Colorado than Ed Perlmutter. Through his service in the state senate, as Colorado’s most effective member of Congress, as the go-to person in the United States Congress to get things done. Ed has transformed this state through his work.”

Throughout Perlmutter’s long career, some of his biggest achievements include creating a $2 billion veterans' affairs hospital in Aurora, assisting World War II veterans in visiting Japan for a memorial ceremony, and leading successful legislation to modernize the banking system, support aerospace development and champion renewable energy technology.

Though, Perlmutter said his proudest accomplishment is the family he built with his wife, Nancy, consisting of four daughters, two sons and soon-to-be five grandchildren. Perlmutter also delighted in the success of those he’s worked with in his career, saying many of the people around him have run for office or otherwise given back to the community themselves.

Former U.S. Ambassador Daniel Yohannes said Perlmutter was the one who encouraged him to join public service, and Perlmutter's former chief of staff Danielle Radovich Piper said he gave her the support and space she needed to become the best version of herself.

“I was just starting a family, soon to be a mom. For him to have as much confidence in me and support a young woman getting going in her professional career really says something about him,” Piper said. “I can’t think of anyone who is more deserving than he is of such a high honor.”

While his political career is seemingly behind him, Perlmutter said he has no intention of slowing down. He is currently working as a government relations attorney and general practitioner in the Holland and Knight law firm in Denver and Washington, D.C.

Perlmutter plans to continue to use his work to help Colorado, and said he feels indescribably honored to be recognized for this ambition with the Public and Community Service Award.

“To honor me with this award for service that I've given to the state, when I felt so blessed to be able to give that service. I feel doubly blessed,” Perlmutter said. “I want my legacy to be that I was a good man, an honest citizen and that I helped keep Colorado a fantastic place."