Gov. Jared Polis will provide his State of the State to Colorado's business community online on Feb. 22.
The event hosted by the Colorado Business Roundtable begins at 11 a.m. address the challenges facing the state's economic recovery and business climate.
“2020 was an epic year that brought us historic events, unbridled change and economic upheaval," said Debbie Brown, president of the coalition of the state's top business executives. "As we turn our attention to 2021, we now have an opportunity to shape our state and businesses for decades to come.
"The State of the State event will provide a glimpse at those opportunities and a forecast for the future from Gov. Jared Polis and some of our state’s leading business voices."
A panel discussion will feature Peter Banko, president and CEO of Centura; Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager for special programs for Lockheed Martin Space; Danny Moore, president of DeNOVO Solutions; Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T Colorado; and Monica Skok, managing director and region manager for JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking for the intermountain region.
