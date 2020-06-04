A memorial for George Floyd was held in Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday morning, drawing in a large yet quiet crowd.
Numerous officials participated, including U.S. Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Boulder, Denver's newly appointed public safety director Murphy Robinson and Mayor Michael Hancock, who helped lead a procession after the service to plant a shingle oak tree in honor of Floyd, a black man who was killed in the custody of white Minneapolis police officers.
“We plant a tree today in memory of George Floyd and all those names that we have called out," Hancock told the crowd of hundreds, "because we want it to always stand erect, tall, even taller than the 6-foot-7-inch George Floyd."
The day prior, Hancock marched with protesters as police Chief Paul Pazen held a virtual town hall to hear from the community on ways to improve the department.
Across the street from the memorial event in Civic Center Park on Thursday morning, Denver City Council opened its doors for public comment, some of whom called for a "full apology" from Hancock and the removal of the police chief.
Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day of demonstrations in Denver, which since Monday have been largely peaceful.
