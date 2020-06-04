IMG_9929 (2).JPG

Denver's newly appointed public safety director Murphy Robinson raises a fist in support of the George Floyd protests on June 4, 2020, at Civic Center Park's amphitheater during a memorial service honoring Floyd's life. 

 (Alayna Alvarez, Colorado Politics)

A memorial for George Floyd was held in Denver's Civic Center Park on Thursday morning, drawing in a large yet quiet crowd. 

Numerous officials participated, including U.S. Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Boulder, Denver's newly appointed public safety director Murphy Robinson and Mayor Michael Hancock, who helped lead a procession after the service to plant a shingle oak tree in honor of Floyd, a black man who was killed in the custody of white Minneapolis police officers. 

IMG_9900 (2).JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock addresses an audience of hundreds during a memorial service for George Floyd held at Civic Center Park's amphitheater on June 4, 2020. 

“We plant a tree today in memory of George Floyd and all those names that we have called out," Hancock told the crowd of hundreds, "because we want it to always stand erect, tall, even taller than the 6-foot-7-inch George Floyd."

The day prior, Hancock marched with protesters as police Chief Paul Pazen held a virtual town hall to hear from the community on ways to improve the department. 

IMG_9939 (3).JPG

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and public safety director Murphy Robinson join Black Lives Matter activists in Civic Center Park on June 4, 2020, to plant a shingle oak tree in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 in the custody of white Minneapolis police officers.

Across the street from the memorial event in Civic Center Park on Thursday morning, Denver City Council opened its doors for public comment, some of whom called for a "full apology" from Hancock and the removal of the police chief. 

Thursday marked the eighth consecutive day of demonstrations in Denver, which since Monday have been largely peaceful.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.