The Denver City Council could decide in October how many unrelated people is too many people in a single home, a similar issue that's currently roiling politics in Boulder.

The city planning board heard from dozens of people during eight hours of testimony Wednesday, before voting to send the question to the full council, Denverite reports.

Proposed changes to group living rules divide Denver residents Younger generations tend to favor an update to the city’s zoning code that would allow eight unrelated people to live together in homes with 1,600 square feet or more, while many older homeowners worry about overcrowding, noise, inadequate home maintenance, scarce parking, unfamiliar neighbors and negative impacts on property values.

The proposal in Denver calls for a zoning change that increases the limit on adults sharing a designated single-family home from two to five. larger homes could house up to 10.

Denverite reported that city planner Andrew Webb cited about 190 complaints a year about the occupancy rule code, about half of which result in violations.

The issues touches a hot wire in Denver politics: affordable housing.

The question has escalated during the pandemic, though proponents have been trying to sell the idea to a skeptical public, who overwhelmingly upheld the city's urban camping ban at the ballot box last year.

“The pandemic has made the need to modernize the zoning code much more acute as more people are being impacted by job losses and possible evictions,” Denver Community Planning and Development spokeswoman Laura Swartz said in an email to Colorado Politics last month.

She predicted evictions would follow the massive economic upheaval caused by the shutdown of businesses and consumer spending related to COVID-19.