Ian Rayder, Colorado's former deputy secretary of state since last year, is joining the Washington, D.C.-based firm of Klein/Johnson Group as a principal in its Denver office.
He becomes the latest high-ranking departure for Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who was elected in 2018. Rayder announced he was stepping down last month.
He replaced Jenny Flanagan, Griswold's first deputy, who also held the job for a year. Flanagan formerly worked for the left-leaning advocacy group Colorado Common Cause.
Rayder thanked Griswold for the opportunity in a press release from his new employer. "[A]nd I will always be proud of what we achieved together,” he said in the statement.
Rayder is a former adviser to U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who is the former chair of the Democratic National Committee and chief deputy whip of the House.
He worked for Cisco Systems for four years as the tech company's government affairs director, before moving his family to Colorado in 2019 and worked on public policy for Denver International Airport.
Rayder's wife, Eve, is the chief policy adviser and legislative counsel to Gov. Jared Polis.
The bipartisan firm was founded by Izzy Klein and Matt Johnson.
“I look forward to joining the Klein/Johnson Group and helping a wide range of clients navigate the burgeoning technology and aerospace sectors as well as the ever-complex appropriations landscape on Capitol Hill,” Rayder said in a statement Monday. “Through my expertise in state government in Colorado, to my in-house experience representing Cisco Systems and the Denver International Airport, I am excited to bring my diverse background to such a reputable firm. Above all, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Izzy, Matt, and the incredible—and growing—roster of clients at Klein/Johnson."
Klein said the firm is strategically growing its lobbying practice outside the Washington, D.C., area.
“Now more than ever, it’s imperative for our clients to have access to someone who not only understands, but has a proven record of delivering in the appropriations process on the Hill," he stated. "When you combine that expertise with his knowledge about the tech sector, I have no doubt that Ian is going to be an incredible addition to our talented team.”
