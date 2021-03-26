A fixture in Colorado public life for decades, Chuck Berry is ready to retire ... eventually.
The Colorado Chamber president and CEO will stay on until the end of the year to transition the replacement to the job he's held since 2000.
“There is still a great deal of work to be done in the coming nine months, and I will continue to focus on leading the chamber as the Colorado economy rebounds from the pandemic and business returns to a new normal,” Berry said in a statement. “Once a selection has been made on my successor, I look forward to working with that person to ensure a smooth transition and continuity for the organization. It is my hope that when my successor takes over at the beginning of next year, Colorado businesses will be on course for a full recovery and the Colorado Chamber of Commerce will be as strong and effective as ever.”
Rachel Nance, chair of the chamber board, will led its Executive Committee in the process to make a final decision.
Berry served 14 years in the Colorado General Assembly, before term limits, including four terms as speaker of the House. He was elected to represent House District 21 seat in Colorado Springs in 1984.
