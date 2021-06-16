Two former governors — one a Republican, the other a Democratic ex-Denver district attorney — favor taxing retail marijuana users $137.6 million a year to expand students' learning opportunities outside the classroom.
Former Govs. Bill Ritter, who served from 2007 to 2011, and Bill Owens, the last GOP governor, who served from 1999 to 2007, are officially backing proposed Initiative 25 for the November statewide ballot.
The pair lead a list of endorsements released by supporters of the Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program, which would reap the rewards of the additional 5% levy along with money from from leases, rent and royalties collected on on state lands.
“In Colorado, a student’s success is too often connected to their race, family income and where they grow up. That is especially true when it comes to access to out-of-school learning options, where a growing ‘opportunity gap’ fuels disparate academic outcomes — the ‘achievement gap’ — based largely on socioeconomic factors,” Ritter said in a statement.
Tutoring and other out-of-school programs are critical to helping close the achievement gap. A study from the non-partisan Rand Corporation found that these services and programs “provide measurable benefit” and “can demonstrably improve academic outcomes.”
The proposal would require tutors and other out-of-school services to be certified, and teachers, who a pre-certified through their school district, would be have a priority in the process. Each low-income student would be able to get at least $1,500 in services.
The program would not replace existing school programs or go to pay for school tuition, however.
Owens cited disparities in learning that could be addressed with pot money.
“This first-in-the-nation initiative to help close the opportunity gap, which has only grown during the pandemic, is uniting Coloradans regardless of their political leanings or where they live,” he stated. “That’s because they understand the futures of so many of our young people — who are our future employees, employers, and community leaders — are on the line.”
To get the measure on the ballot, however, supporters must collect at least 124,632 validated signatures from Colorado voters by Aug. 2.
The list of about 50 education advocates and elected leaders endorsing the initiative include:
- Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora
- Sen. James Coleman. D-Denver
- Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood
- Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper
- Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs
- Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland
- State Board of Education members Steve Durham and Debora Scheffel
- Former Denver Public Schools Board President Theresa Pena
- Former Aurora Public Schools Board President Amber Drevon
- Former Boulder Valley School District Board Member Helayne Jones
- African Leadership Group
- Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy & Research Organization
- Colorado Succeeds
- Firefly Autism
- Four Winds American Indian Council
- The Greenway Foundation
- Latino Coalition of Weld County
- RESCHOOL
- Servicios de la Raza
- STEM is My Future (Grand Junction)
- Voces Unidas de las Montañas Action Fund
- Wild Rose Education (Carbondale)
“The pandemic highlighted for us the disparities that already existed for Colorado students in access to opportunities,” Rudy Gonzales, executive director of Servicios de la Raza, said in a statement provided the by the initiative's advocacy organization. “The LEAP initiative tackles this problem in a unique way and, moving forward, we must help Coloradans understand the urgent need to take action to help all of our kids succeed.”
Papa Dia, founder and CEO of the African Leadership Group, added: “This initiative helps level the playing field and lift up those for whom there are too few opportunities. With LEAP we can narrow the opportunity gaps between the rich and poor, between students from homes where English is not the first or primary language spoken, and between those attending high-performing schools and those who do not.”
Stated Jesse Ogas, CEO of Firefly Autism: “The measure specifically outlines that financial aid from the LEAP Program could be used to pay for targeted support for those with special needs and learning disabilities, which is a lifeline to many families struggling to promote learning and meet the social and emotional needs of kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”
