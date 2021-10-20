Awards recognizing state lawmakers for their work during the previous legislative session continue to roll in with Sens. Rhonda Fields and Pete Lee and Reps. Leslie Herod and Dan Woog the latest batch to be honored.
Fields, an Aurora Democrat, was presented with the Colorado Community College System’s Legislator Star Award.
Extremely proud to receive the Colorado Community College System Legislator Star Award for the 2021 legislative season from @CCAurora & @GoCCCS. Know this, it’s an honor to serve #community #Colorado #Coleg!! Appreciate you all! pic.twitter.com/oId0tyQOXW— Rhonda Fields (@SenRhondaFields) October 20, 2021
In addition to Fields, Sens. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, and Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, were recognized as lawmakers who have been particularly supportive of community colleges.
The awards came after Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Herod, D-Denver, were honored by CommunityWorks, a Denver-based job training organization, as CommunityCares award recipients.
According to the organization, the award recognizes those who "invoke positive change into our neighborhoods" and "have the visionary mindset to ensure voices are heard and change is in progress."
"The CommunityCares Award highlights these achievements and commends the hard work done in the office as well as out in the community," a CommunityWorks spokesperson said in an email.
Former Denver Bronco Benny Fowler was the guest speaker for the CommunityWorks annual breakfast where @LeslieHerod and I were honored as CommunityCares award recipients for our criminal legal system reform accomplishments. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2XYQZFFllm— Senator Pete Lee (@PeteLeeColorado) October 16, 2021
Finally, Woog, R-Erie, has been named Legislator of the Year by the Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners.
I’d like to thank President Neil Ray and all the members of the Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners for this 2021 LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR Award! I am truly honored and will continue in this fight for private property rights for as long as it takes!!#ENERGYSTRONG pic.twitter.com/QqtJ0k10yR— Dan Woog (@DanielPWoog) October 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.