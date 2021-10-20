Fields Lee Herod Woog

State Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Reps. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Dan Woog, R-Erie

 By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com

Awards recognizing state lawmakers for their work during the previous legislative session continue to roll in with Sens. Rhonda Fields and Pete Lee and Reps. Leslie Herod and Dan Woog the latest batch to be honored.

Fields, an Aurora Democrat, was presented with the Colorado Community College System’s Legislator Star Award.

In addition to Fields, Sens. Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, and Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, and Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, were recognized as lawmakers who have been particularly supportive of community colleges. 

The awards came after Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Herod, D-Denver, were honored by CommunityWorks, a Denver-based job training organization, as CommunityCares award recipients.

According to the organization, the award recognizes those who "invoke positive change into our neighborhoods" and "have the visionary mindset to ensure voices are heard and change is in progress."

"The CommunityCares Award highlights these achievements and commends the hard work done in the office as well as out in the community," a CommunityWorks spokesperson said in an email.

Finally, Woog, R-Erie, has been named Legislator of the Year by the Colorado Alliance of Mineral and Royalty Owners.

