Eric Talley's father told the website TMZ that the Boulder police officer was a defender of the Second Amendment and owned an AR-15 to use for target practice.
The officer was shot as he responded to a mass shooter inside the Table Mesa King Soopers Monday afternoon. He and nine others died, and the suspect was wounded.
Homer Talley told TMZ said his son would not approve of being a reason for gun control, as he saw his son get agitated in his support for gun rights.
"My son would have been deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control," Homer Talley told the website. "Before he was an officer, he enjoyed shooting."
Democrats at the state and federal level, as well as resident Joe Biden, have called for stronger gun laws, including a reinstating an assault weapons ban.
