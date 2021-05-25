A General Assembly-borne attempt to give more regulatory authority on climate change has another Democratic skeptic, and it's another big one.

Gov. Jared Polis told the Gazette editorial board in April he might veto Senate Bill 200 in its current form, because it was too heavy-handed and likely unnecessary.

Talk percolated among supporters Monday to scrap Senate Bill 200 and introduce new, more agreeable legislation.

Colorado Politics asked leadership Tuesday morning if there's time to start over, as the four-month legislative calendar has withered to days.

Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo acknowledged he's heard opposition to the bill from his district, which already pays some of the highest energy bills in the state, partly because of environmental regulations.

"If we can't arrive at a place where I can be supportive of the amendments, just like any policy in this building that shouldn't hamper the process from moving forward," said the legislator most in charge of the forward button. "I'll let the governor's office speak to their concerns in regard to their comments that have been made public, but that's where I'm coming from."

Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Democrat from Boulder, who was on Tuesday's call with reporters, said last week the Senate does not have a timeline to advance the bill, which is sitting on the Senate floor calendar since passing the Appropriations Committee on a party-line vote on May 12. The bill was introduced March 29.

The bill is sponsored by Democrats: Sens. Faith Winter, of Westminster and Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, with Rep. Dominique Jackson of Aurora.

Senate Bill 200 would give the state Air Quality Control Commission authority to ensure the state is meeting its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

The goals were set just two years ago, when the General Assembly established a Climate Change Action plan to reduce emissions by at least 26% by 2025, at least 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, based on 2005 levels.

Polis released a reduction “road map” to meeting the 2050 goal this year, but environmentalists contend it isn't aggressive enough.