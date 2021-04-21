The Colorado Working Families Party announced its first slate of endorsements for nonpartisan city council and school board races.
The list of endorsed candidates are:
- Randy Moorman, Arvada City Council Ward 1
- Adam Fung, Aurora City Council at-large
- John Ronquillo, Aurora City Council at-large
- Crystal Murillo, Aurora City Council Ward 1
- Marques Ivey, Aurora School Board
- Scott Esserman, Denver School Board at-large
- Jeslin Shahrezaei, Lakewood City Council Ward 1
- Rebekah Stewart, Lakewood City Council Ward 3
- Christopher Arlen, Lakewood City Council Ward 4
- Tom Keefe, Lakewood City Council Ward 5
- Roberta Ayala, Thornton City Council Ward 2
- Kate Miya, Thornton City Council Ward 3
“In school boards and city councils, we’re building a political movement that works for the many and not just the wealthy, privileged, and powerful few,” Wendy Howell, the organization's state director, said in a statement. “Not only is it essential that the voices of the people shape critical local decision-making, but electing progressive champions to local offices today also means progressive champions in the state legislature and in Congress tomorrow.”
The Working Families Party said it stands for "building a multiracial, multigenerational, and feminist movement of working people to transform America." The Colorado chapter of the national network started in 2017.
