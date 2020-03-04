As of 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Denver’s Clerk and Recorder had received ballots from 134,727 voters, of the more than 415,000 registered in the county.
Bernie Sanders captured nearly 40% of the vote in the Democratic primary, with Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren each winning approximately one-fifth of the ballots cast. President Donald Trump took almost 87% of the Republican primary vote.
Sanders performed well in precincts in the western and northern parts of the city, while Bloomberg and Warren led in precincts in southeastern Denver. The pattern roughly follows the longstanding racial and economic residency pattern in the city.
Turnout stood at 32.4%, 10 percentage points above the 22% of ballots received as of Feb. 28. The registered electorate comprises 48% Democrats, 12% Republicans and 40% unaffiliated voters.
“Denver please help me thank our dedicated staff, election judges and volunteers for their hard work to deliver a fair, transparent, and secure election,” wrote Clerk Paul D. López on Twitter. Tabulation will resume at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Certification of the final results will take place on March 19.
