In a win for the city’s legislative branch, Denver voters on Tuesday night OK'd a package of ballot measures that empower the Denver City Council and chip away at the city’s strong mayor system.

Ballot Measure 2C, led by Denver City Councilwoman At-Large Debbie Ortega and earned 54.8% of the vote, will give City Council the authority to hire professional services, including legal counsel, without needing approval from the executive branch. The need for this charter change, she said, was brought to the forefront when reviewing the massive contract for the Great Hall Project at Denver International Airport, which ultimately went sour and cost nearly $184 million to terminate.

Ortega told Colorado Politics she was "pleased" Denver voters have "chosen to empower City Council to carry out our duty by allowing city council to hire outside professional help."

There was no organized opposition to Ortega's charter amendment, nor were any comments against the measure submitted to the Denver Elections Division.

Ballot Measures 2E and 2G, on the other hand, were staunchly opposed by Mayor Michael Hancock’s office and a group called Citizens for a Responsible Denver, led by two former Denver council members as well as former Mayor Wellington Webb and Wilma Webb, who argued the changes would bring “chaos” and were "solutions in search of a problem.”

Measure 2E, spearheaded by Councilwomen Amanda Sawyer and Candi CdeBaca, amends the Denver City Charter to give the council authority to approve 14 mayoral appointments. As of Tuesday night, the ballot measure had earned 59% of the vote.

"I'm just glad the gamble paid off," Sawyer said in a phone interview. "It was definitely a risk, but it worked out. And at the end of the day, when you give the people what they want and what they're asking for, they will take it."

In addition to Denver’s chief of police, sheriff, fire chief and safety director, the council will now have a say when it comes to appointing the executive directors of aviation, the city attorney’s office, community planning and development, public health and environment, transportation, excise and license, finance, general services, human services, and parks and recreation.

Measure 2G was led by Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech and, as is standard in some cities across the country — such as Austin, Detroit, Philadelphia and San Francisco — gives the council the power to initiate appropriation of new revenue and excess revenue in the budget, as well as to authorize a transfer of an unencumbered balance. On Tuesday night, voters favored the measure 54.7% to 45.3% as of 10 p.m.

Whether voters would be on board was hard to predict, Kniech told Colorado Politics. "I expected it to be close, but also believed the people of Denver see the value in balance between the branches."

Denver’s governing document currently does not allow the Denver City Council to initiate a spending proposal, even with super-majority support, to address a pressing city need in the middle of a fiscal year that may not have been known or possible to take up during the annual budget process.