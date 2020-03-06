State officials announced late Friday afternoon that cases of coronaviruses in Colorado have increased to eight, at least five of which involved international travel.
“The increase in positive tests is not unexpected, and based on the experience of other states, the public health and health care systems have been preparing for additional cases,” Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in a statement.
Colorado’s laboratory expanded testing guidelines this week to help detect the virus earlier and prevent its transmission.
The department continues to work closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health agencies across the state. Health officials encourage Coloradans to “stay informed, take simple disease prevention measures, and prepare.”
The identified cases in Colorado are as follows:
Denver County
• One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.
• One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.
Douglas County
• One case in a school-aged female, exposed during international travel.
• One case in a woman in her 40s, exposed during international travel.
• One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.
Eagle County
• One case in a woman in her 50s, exposed during international travel.
El Paso County
• One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.
Summit County
• One case in a man in his 30s, an out-of-state resident who was exposed during international travel or through contact with an out-of-state case.
