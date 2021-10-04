Colorado Voters for Animals has honored Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Reps. Monica Duran, D-Denver, and Matt Soper, R-Delta, as its legislators of the year.

The trio were recognized Saturday at the animal welfare group's second annual Laws for Paws Awards at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center near the state Capitol in Denver.

Roland Halpern, executive director of Colorado Voters for Animals, noted the lawmakers' commitment to improving animal welfare "and for being a voice for the voiceless."

In the last session, Zenzinger passed Senate Bill 135, called the Traveling Animal Protection Act, to prohibit elephants, lions, tigers, bears and other exotic species from being used in circuses or events where the animals are used for rides, parades or photographs.

The bill also was sponsored by Duran, Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Greenwood Village, and Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins.

Halpern called Duran and Soper the “dynamic duo” for their bipartisan work to shepherd through House Bill 1102, called the Consumer Protection For Dog and Cat Purchasers Act.

The new law requires pet stores selling dogs and cats to provide buyers with information about the breeder, including any state or federal violations. The law also requires disclosure of the pet's purchase price in advertisements, as well as the full terms of any financing agreements. Halpern called the animal welfare bill a consumer-protection law.

The bill was also sponsored by Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont.

Duran and Soper also sponsored and passed House Bill 1160, titled Care Of Dogs and Cats in Pet Animal Facilities, that now requires veterinary care for dogs and cats housed in shelters or rescues. The animals also must be housed in way that prevents self-mutilation.

The law also requires a veterinary health certificate and proof of a rabies vaccination for any dog or cat imported for sale by a pet animal facility.

House Bill 1160 was cosponsored by Ginal and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.

The awards ceremony supported Voters for Animals' sister organization, Colorado Animal Protectors.

The new organization focuses on animal welfare education and partners with Crime Stoppers to raise money for rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction in cases involving animal neglect and cruelty.

The awards ceremony was also attended by former state Sen. Daniel Kagan, D-Cherry Hills Village, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, the former Republican congressman.