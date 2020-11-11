The Dumb Friends League, a nonprofit animal shelter in Denver, is waiving adoption fees for veterans and active military this Veterans Day, a deal that runs through Friday.
Veterans and active military members can adopt a pet for free both online and in person at the Leslie A. Malone Center at 2080 S. Quebec St. Pets needing homes range from dogs and cats to rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, turtles and more. Horses are also adoptable at a 50% discount through Nov. 13, a spokeswoman from DFL told Colorado Politics.
“The League’s Veterans Day adoption special is a way to give back to military service members and show appreciation for all they have sacrificed,” DFL wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The organization also offers a 50% discount for veterans and active military year-round.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit the number of visitors allowed in the shelter, DFL cautions that there could be longer wait times. Visitors will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the building.
Military ID or proof of service will be required upon adoption to access the discount, according to DFL.
The Dumb Friends League was founded in 1910 and is the "largest community-based animal welfare organization in the Rocky Mountain region," according to its website.
