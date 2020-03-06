Denver Public Schools designated an all-gender restroom on Friday at Collegiate Prep Academy in Northeast Denver as part of a new policy to spread the use of single-occupant, non-binary gender facilities.
“Creating gender-neutral restrooms is just one small change our schools can make that can have an enormous impact on someone’s feelings of safety and acceptance,” said Ikeya Raspberry-Green, a 10th-grade student.
The district plans to install similar signage on at least one restroom per DPS facility. The Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution establishing the new policy at its January meeting.
On Facebook, At-Large Director Tay Anderson celebrated the occasion, writing that “367 days ago on the campaign trail I promised we would have this done within my first 100 days.”
“Equity is a cornerstone in the work we do as educators every day,” DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said. “We must continue working to create inclusive environments where students feel safe, welcomed and accepted.”
