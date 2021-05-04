Doug Benevento, the former Colorado health department director and more recently, the No. 2 leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is joining the mega law firm Faegre Drinker.

Benevento was the EPA's deputy administrator until the new administration came in January.

He will be counsel in Faegre Drinker's environment and energy practice team in Denver, bringing 25 years' experience in the public and private sector.

Besides helping lead the national headquarters in Washington, D.C., Benevento was the EPA's Region 8 administrator from October 2017 through March 2019.

He was the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment from 2002 to 2010.

From 2010 until 2017, he worked on energy and environmental issues for Xcel Energy and practiced law for the international firm Greenberg Traurig.

“We are eager to be welcoming one of the nation's top environmental lawyers to our practice,” environment and energy practice team coleaders Bonnie Barnett and Max Kelln said in a joint statement Tuesday. "Doug will provide immediate benefit to our clients as they look to the horizon for the future of environmental regulation.

The said that he had had a "front row seat for the country’s most pressing environmental issues," including energy and climate change.

"His experience will help clients navigate these issues during the current transition and beyond,” Barnett and Kelln said.

Benevento led Colorado's efforts to get the Denver Metropolitan Area into compliance with health-based federal air quality standards in 2002 and worked with the state legislature to increase funding and raise awareness about the importance of immunizing children.

Benevento also. increased funding for the Ryan White Program and other disparate health impacts across Colorado, Faegre Drinker noted in its announcement.

Benevento has been a member of the Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory’s Utility Regulation Advisory Group, past vice-chairman of Edison Electric Institute’s External Affairs Committee, past elected director and VP of Douglas County Board of Education, past member of the National Advisory Environmental Health Sciences Council, past chair of the Governor’s Emergency Expert Epidemiology Response Committee and past executive committee member of the Environmental Council of States.

Benevento has a bachelor’s degree from University of Colorado, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Faegre Drinker has 21 offices and more than 1,300 lawyers, consultants and other professionals in the United States, London and Shanghai.