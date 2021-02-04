Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems is asking social media companies Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Parler to preserve messages from President Trump's allies or supportive organizations who made unfounded claims against the company.
Dominion was at the center of a sprawling international conspiracy the president's supporters claimed delivered the election to Joe Biden.
The records preservation request, first reported by the Washington Post Thursday evening, is part of the run up to major litigation by the company against those who defamed its reputation without evidence.
Dominion has filed cases against Trump's attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion each. More defendants are expected, as the company assesses those who spread the claims.
In court, the Trump campaign will have to defend their previous remarks, and its legal team hasn't had much luck overturning the election in key battleground states, losing every substantive claim for lack of evidence or standing.
Dominion security official Eric Coomer also is suing a number of Trump allies for false claims they made against him.
Dominion said social media played a key role is spreading misinformation after the election in its letter Wednesday to the tech companies.
Trump and some of his allies have been suspended from a number of social media sites for making comments the tech companies said violated their standards of conduct. That, however, put evidence out of the reach of lawyers for Dominion.
The Washington Post said Dominion specified posts, messages and documents associated with Powell, Giuliani, Trump, the Trump campaign, Fox News, Newsmax and One America News, while removing remaining posts that make false claims against the company.
A newer conspiracy theory puts Dominion at the center of the ongoing military coup in Myanmar and voter fraud allegations in last November's election there.
“An alarmingly high number of tweets claim, without basis, that Dominion was behind the coup in Myanmar,” Dominion’s lawyers wrote to the tech companies. “To avoid doubt, Dominion had absolutely no involvement whatsoever in Myanmar in any capacity. Neither Dominion’s machines nor its software had any role in Myanmar’s elections or the ongoing political unrest there.”
Separately Thursday afternoon, another election technology company, Smartmatic, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News and some of its biggest on-air personalities, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro.
Giuliani and Powell also are named in the suit.
"They knew the election was not stolen," Smartmatic said in its filing. "They knew the election was not rigged or fixed. They knew these truths just as they knew the Earth is round and two plus two equals four."
