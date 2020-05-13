Denver International Airport was ranked favorably by voters in this year’s Skytrax World Airport Awards, an annual global airport customer satisfaction survey.
DIA landed in fifth place in the category of best airports with 60 to 70 million passengers. It was the only airport in North America to place in the top five.
Denver’s airport also ranked 37 out of the top 100 airports in the world.
“Passengers around the world have spoken and we are proud to be the top-rated U.S. airport in our category and honored to be among top-tier international airports despite being under construction,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a news release. “As we continue to face challenges with COVID-19, we remain committed to providing our passengers with a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience.”
The Skytrax survey is completed across more than 500 airports with customers from more than 100 nationalities. The survey asked customers about their experience across various points in the airport, including check-in points, arrivals, transfers, departures and more.
For the eighth consecutive year, Singapore Changi Airport was voted the world’s best airport. Others among the top five were Tokyo Haneda Airport, Hamad International Airport Doha, Incheon International Airport and Munich Airport.
