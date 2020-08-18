Denver International Airport will resume nonstop passenger service to Cheyenne on Nov. 11, seven months after the pandemic forced a suspension of the route.
Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team, called the announcement “a validation of the fact that, for 18 months after opening the new terminal, Cheyenne had the fastest growing small airport in the country. The people supported and showed they truly want air service here.”
DIA reported that the resumption would help ensure the Transportation Security Administration retains operations at the airport.
“Other towns have found that, once TSA leaves, it takes a while to bring them back,” the airport noted.
The daily flights to Cheyenne, lasting less than an hour, will be aboard 50-seat planes operated by United Express’s SkyWest Airlines. In June 2019, there were 448,546 trips aboard SkyWest from DIA to cities across the country. Traffic dropped 56% in June 2020.
“Fiscal prudence required we shut down in April,” said Tim Barth, Cheyenne Regional Airport’s director. “In the reshuffling after the outbreak and for a variety of reasons, direct service to Denver makes a lot of sense. It has more connections to Cheyenne’s top markets and more options to the west coast.”
