Denver International Airport’s Canine Airport Therapy Squad celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday, having contributed more than 10,000 volunteer hours since 2015.
“Our CATS have soothed and comforted countless travelers and employees over the last five years, bringing smiles to faces at DEN,” said airport CEO Kim Day. “They have an amazing sense of where they are needed, and we have repeatedly heard stories of a CATS member who made a beeline for a passenger who needed comfort.”
The CATS dogs wear “Pet Me” vests in DIA’s concourses and range in size from a nine-pound fox terrier to a 148-pound Irish wolfhound. There is only one CATS cat, named Xeli. Altogether, there are 96 CATS animals at DIA, which is one of the largest animal therapy programs in the country.
DIA indicated that some animals would reappear before the end of the year, after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the initiative. CATS dogs also volunteer at Craig Hospital’s Spinal and Brain injury department, Greenwood Elementary School and Dumb Friends League events.
The Alliance of Therapy Dogs notes that the animals originally appeared in airports after the 9/11 terror attacks to help calm passengers.
As part of the fifth anniversary, DIA is sponsoring a contest soliciting photos or videos through Facebook of pets performing tricks. The deadline to enter is Nov. 6.
