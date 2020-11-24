Denver International Airport has debuted a “Live Agent” program, in which passengers can interact face-to-face with customer service agents over video screens.
“With our new Live Agent program, we can provide robust and personal customer service to our passengers while offering a safe and socially distance[d] interaction,” said Stacey Stegman, the airport’s senior vice president of global communications, marketing and customer service.
DIA explained that the video calls will enable employees to see where a passenger is in the airport before offering information about ground transportation, shops or wayfinding. The service from St. Louis-based Recursive Labs is available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
People can use Live Agent via iPads at the level 5 terminal booth and in Concourse C, on the airport’s website or by texting “live” to 720-370-9002.
The program will last for five weeks, encompassing the November and December holiday travel periods.
CNN reports that between Friday and Sunday, roughly three million people boarded flights in the United States, with Sunday being the heaviest air travel day since March. At the same time, public health officials have warned about the dire consequences of travel during a pandemic. While airlines have taken COVID-19 precautions, the risk of transmission will lie mostly with family gatherings over the holidays.
In the past week, 10,500 Americans died from the disease.
