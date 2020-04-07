Following Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement on Friday that all Coloradans should wear cloth, non-medical masks when leaving the house, Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day informed her employees that masks would be provided to those in “essential” roles.
“As we have a very limited supply,” she said in her April 3 email announcement obtained by Colorado Politics, “employees will need to re-use masks unless they become damaged or contaminated.”
Day said that employees could choose to wear their own mark or scarf, or utilize a mask provided by their supervisors.
The airport also continues to make additional adjustments to its operations while the coronavirus outbreak cuts sharply into passenger traffic.
Between March 30 and April 3, passenger traffic through TSA checkpoints was down about 94% from the same week last year, which is similar to the national trend, as non-essential travel is not recommended at this time.
This metric does not take into account connecting traffic, the airport said in a news release Tuesday.
The airport will also permanently close its valet services, beginning April 10.
“No new vehicles will be eligible for the valet program after that date,” DIA stated. “After April 10, an attendant will continue to retrieve cars that have been parked in valet.”
DIA has also closed one of its six runways, as well as one of its security checkpoints.
The East Economy parking lot has also been closed to the public and is now being used for employee parking to help the airport “eliminate some of the need for employee busing, encouraging social distancing.”
Many of the airport’s concessionaires are also making the decision to close or reduce hours. An updated list is available here.
Updated information for passengers regarding COVID-19 is available at: www.flydenver.com/traveler_services/covid-19.
