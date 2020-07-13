The public can now track progress on the Great Hall construction project at Denver International Airport, thanks to a new online dashboard that provides project statistics, costs and the timeline of work.
As of July, the terminal renovations were just under 4% complete, with 1% of the budget — $1.65 million — expended. Participation by minority- and women-owned businesses is estimated to encompass one-third of the design and 18% of the construction phases of the project.
“When DEN regained control of the project late last year, we made a commitment to focus on the transparency of the project through a project dashboard that is accessible through our website,” said Kim Day, the airport’s CEO.
Her comments alluded to Denver’s decision to sever the contract with Great Hall Partners, the original company overseeing the project, last year. The cancellation cost $183.6 million, and the terminal project is now approximately three years behind schedule. The original contractor blamed DIA for “badly timed and unnecessary change directives.” The airport, in turn, explained it “was no longer confident that GHP could deliver this complex project while maintaining the operations.”
The city council approved a $195 million contract in February with a new company, Hensel Phelps. The terminal renovations include new ticketing and security screening areas, plus restrooms. DIA reported that it served over 69 million passengers last year, and security checkpoints were at capacity before COVID-19 decimated air travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.