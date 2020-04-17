With passenger traffic through the terminal down 95% compared to this time last year, Denver International Airport continues to perform maintenance on the intra-airport train system and work on the Great Hall renovation.
The platform doors of the airport’s underground train will undergo upgrades, 80 in total, as well as the platform in the terminal. Neither the train service nor the passengers will be affected, although there will be noise during the day from construction.
Crews will replace door controls and mechanical components on the doors at each platform, which will help prevent future malfunctions. Estimated completion time is 18 months, and the platform maintenance will continue to the concourses after work on the terminal is done.
DIA also reported that Hensel Phelps, the new contractor for the Great Hall terminal renovations, will take advantage of the diminished use of the airport by increasing the amount of work on the project. The Denver city council approved a $195 million contract in February for the construction of new ticket counters and other features, and work resumed in March. The project is three years behind schedule, and the city fired its previous contractor amid discoveries of weak concrete and multiple change orders.
