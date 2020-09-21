The agency at the forefront of Denver’s coronavirus pandemic response won’t be immune to budget cuts next year.
Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration has proposed a 7.3% decrease in the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment’s general fund budget, for a new total of about $50.1 million.
Some of the slashes include reduced funding for employee training, official functions, travel and conference expenses, which could hinder staff’s skill-building as well as lead to reduced engagement, lower morale and higher turnover, according to DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald.
Despite the planned cutbacks, however, McDonald remains confident that his team will be equipped to continue leading the city in its fight against COVID-19.
“I feel very good with what's been allocated to this department to make sure that we can continue successfully with managing the pandemic,” McDonald told Denver City Council members during budget hearings Sept. 17.
That’s because the Hancock administration has proposed investments in other areas, including a 4.7% increase to the department’s operating budget, at $17.9 million.
As part of those increases, $382,000 will be devoted to the hiring of four time-limited positions within the Division of Public Health Inspections.
“These are the same people that are enforcing the public health codes, the same people doing the contract tracing, case investigations, outbreak investigations,” McDonald explained, “so, it was imperative that we stay fully-staffed.”
Another $50,000 increase is proposed to support the Office of the Medical Examiner, which reports a 33% increase in workload this year.
“A lot of it is due to overdoses,” many of which are related to fentanyl, McDonald said. “Some of it is due to gun violence, and then some, again, due to COVID deaths.”
The extra funds would allow the OME to keep up with autopsies and investigations, he said.
The city also plans to provide additional support to Denver Animal Protection, including adding several positions to help the city improve its pet licensing program, which in turn can help generate more revenue for the city.
McDonald said DDPHE is working on several licensing initiatives, including a new type of pet license that will be rolled out in the near future that features a type of barcode, called a QR code, on the back, so that any Denver resident can scan the code, find out who the pet’s owner is and contact them.
About $134,0000 will go directly to funding Denver Animal Protection’s outreach case coordinators in the "Pets for Life" program, who are charged with targeting underserved communities — including Montbello, Globeville-Elyria-Swansea and Westwood — and ensuring they have the resources to feed and care for their pets.
As of August, the Pets for Life program had delivered nearly 2,000 pounds of free dog food for pet owners struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.
“In this time of COVID, it's hard for us to realize we need to add positions and continue expansions, so I applaud you for not minimizing Pets for Life,” Denver City Councilman Chris Herndon said, “because what those workers have done — and I'll speak particularly to Montbello, Green Valley and far northeast — it's truly been remarkable.”
DDPHE has also proposed a $1.5 million increase to support operating expenses for its forthcoming Solutions Center, which is expected to be open by January and will provide mental health and substance abuse treatment for people in need of help and a place to sleep, particularly if they are experiencing homelessness.
The goal is to divert residents from jails and direct them toward social services instead. The center, which will be operated by the mental Health Center of Denver, can house 46 people at a time, with 30 beds reserved for people who can stay up to 30 days, and a “crisis unit” for 16 people, who can stay up to five days.
The public health agency is also requesting $750,000, as it has in previous years, to fund its youth marijuana diversion program, which intends to divert young people arrested for marijuana possession from the juvenile justice system.
Among its other requests include a $460,000 increase from the enterprise fund to up the amount of environmental due diligence contracts to meet a “tremendous” increase in environmental reviews over the past five years.
The Environmental Quality Division is also requesting $40,000 to support a communications position in charge of updating the website and developing DDPHE’s social media strategy, as well as $19,200 to replace computers on a five-year replacement cycle.
“I feel really good about where we are going into 2021,” McDonald said.
The Denver City Council will continue to hold budget hearings through Sept. 24, after which council members will weigh what changes, if any, should be made to the draft. Whatever changes are proposed will be considered by the Hancock administration before the budget is finalized and sent to the council for approval in November.
