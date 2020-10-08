Desmond Fulton was named chief of the Denver Fire Department by Mayor Michael Hancock on Thursday.
Fulton, who will be sworn in Monday, had been the deputy fire chief since March 2020 and has served with the department since 1998, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was one of four finalists considered to lead a department of more than a thousand firefighter personnel and 39 firehouses.
"Chief Fulton knows the department and has served alongside men and women up and down the ranks," Hancock said. "He is committed to making Denver's fire department the best, most inclusive it can be."
Fulton said he was "honored" to be appointed by the mayor, "and even more honored to have the opportunity to lead the department I’ve spent my career with."
He also said he recognizes "the importance of social equity and will work to ensure our department is as diverse and inclusive as the residents and communities we serve.”
"We strive to be the absolute best department in the country," he said.
The new fire chief steps into the position at a time when the department faces budget cuts due to the pandemic, as well as some controversy.
The department was hit with a civil lawsuit filed late last month by two Black women who allege they were discriminated against while working for DFD based on their race and gender.
Fulton takes the place of Eric Tade, who announced his resignation in late February amid controversy over a firefighters ball that was rife with sexual innuendo for the second year in a row.
Tade was the third public safety official to resign in a matter of six months. He was replaced in the interim by Todd Bower, who was not considered as a finalist for the permanent position.
Fulton was chosen as a finalist by the eight-member Fire Selection Committee, which included city council members, safety officials and community leaders. The committee was chaired by Murphy Robinson, the executive director of Denver's public safety department.
