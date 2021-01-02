The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment was catching up on the good news Thursday that the city ranks among the best in the country for healthy communities.
The annual list is compiled by CityHealth, which rates public health policies. The initiative is supported by the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente.
"Denver was awarded a Silver Medal for the 2nd time by CityHealth for policies around indoor air quality, navigable streets, safer alcohol sales, curbing tobacco use, access to healthy food & more," the department tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Denver also excelled because of paid family sick leave, pre-kindergarten programs, plus policies and zoning that supports affordable housing efforts.
You can read the full report by clicking here.
Denver was one of 12 cities on the silver plateau: Albuquerque, Charlotte, Kansas City (Missouri), Las Vegas, Long Beach (California), Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Diego, San Jose and Washington, D.C.
The 10 cities that took home the gold at the top were: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Louisville (Kentucky), New York City, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle.
Atlanta topped the overall list "for achievements in high-quality, accessible pre-K, food safety, safer alcohol sales, smoke-free indoor air, and tobacco," CityHealth said.
