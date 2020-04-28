Denver’s transportation department will continue suspending its enforcement of most parking restrictions until at least after May 8, when the city’s stay-at-home order is expected to lift.
“After May 8, we’ll figure out any changes that need to occur,” Erika Martinez, a spokesperson for the city’s Joint Information Center, told Colorado Politics on Tuesday. “But no changes to the current rules will occur before, or in conjunction with, the May 8 date.”
Denver first made changes to its parking rules roughly a week after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared a local state of emergency on March 12 in response to increasing reports of the coronavirus across Colorado.
The pause in enforcement was intended to not only be a courtesy to residents who are working from home and may be parked in a location with restrictions, but also to people who might be sick or quarantined and unable to move their car.
The city also announced that it would not penalize anyone on street sweeping days, which began April 1. However, drivers are still encouraged to move their cars on street sweeping day so that sweepers can “reach the curb line and more effectively sweep.”
The following enforcement activities have been suspended:
- Parking meters
- Time-limited, non-metered parking areas
- Residential Permit Parking areas
- 72-hour parking limits
- Large vehicle parking
- School bus loading zones
- Booting
The following enforcement activities will continue:
- Fire hydrant zone clear areas
- "No Stopping" or "No Parking" zones to promote safety
- Loading zones – Passenger, Truck, Permitted, General, Temporary, etc.
- RTD transit stops
- Special parking permitted spaces, including accessible spaces, CarShare, church zones, fire zones
- Blocked driveways and alleys
- Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes
